Oct 27 Taiji Computer Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 50 percent, or to be 201.5 million yuan to 302.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 201.5 million yuan

* Comments that stable performance of main business is the main reason for the forecast

