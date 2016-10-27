BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel , and Tata Motors fall as much as between 1.1 pct and 3.8 pct, while Tata Teleservices dives as much as 10.5 pct
** Tata Sons ousted head Cyrus Mistry on Wednesday warned that the group faces potential combined writedowns of close to $18 bln
** According to an internal letter sent by Mistry to the Tata board, poetential writedowns were due to poor investments
** The board has not said publicly why it removed Mistry from the post
** Among other Tata companies, Indian Hotels Co Ltd plunges as much as 11.4 pct, while Tata Power loses as much as 4.2 pct
** U.S.-listed shares of Tata Motors closed down 4.2 pct after Wednesday's announcement
** Tata group companies are biggest decliners on the broader NSE index, which was down 0.39 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade