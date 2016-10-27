UPDATE 2-Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
Oct 27 Ningbo Donly Co Ltd :
* Sees full year net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 35 percent, or to be 10 million yuan to 15 million yuan
* Says 2015 net profit was 11.2 million yuan
* The reasons are increased gross profit and acquisition of Ningbo Ownic Auto Door Ltd.Com
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0v4QN9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, May 13 Production at Nissan's manufacturing plant in Sunderland, northeast England, has been affected by a cyber attack that has hit nearly 100 countries, a spokesman for the Japanese carmaker said on Saturday.