TOKYO Oct 27 The head of Hitachi Ltd
said on Thursday that Japan should eventually consider a merger
of domestic nuclear reactor businesses as the prospects of
restarts of reactors remain dim in the country.
"As a company involved in the nuclear power business over
decades, we can't afford to keep the business unprofitable
forever," CEO Toshiaki Higashihara told reporters.
Hitachi, Toshiba Corp and Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries Ltd are in talks to combine their
loss-making domestic nuclear fuel operations.
But Higashihara said: "There will be a time when we have to
think about the whole industry, not just nuclear fuel
operations."
A merger of the Japanese nuclear reactor businesses could
affect their overseas partners, as Hitachi has a global nuclear
power alliance with General Electric Co and Mitsubishi
Heavy has one with France's Areva SA.
"It will be impossible for just one company to come up with
a solution," Higashihara said. "It's an issue that should
involve the government and various stakeholders."
Only two of Japan's 42 reactors are currently operating
after they were idled in the wake of the 2011 earthquake and
tsunami that destroyed Tokyo Electric Power Co's
Fukushima Daiichi power station.
Public opposition, safety and other regulatory obstacles
have made the outlook for further restarts unclear.
(Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida; writing by Makiko Yamazaki;
editing by Jason Neely)