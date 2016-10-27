German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 3.4 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dLbt6w
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.