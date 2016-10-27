German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Shaanxi Broadcast & Tv Network Intermediary Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 700 million yuan ($103.24 million) commercial paper, up to 700 million yuan bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eJfsjy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7803 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.