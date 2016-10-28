WRAPUP 7-Cyber attack's spread slows; security stocks gain
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread slowing but authorities worry about new variants
Oct 28 ADTechnology Co Ltd :
* Says an issuance of bonus shares to all shareholders in a ratio of 1:1(1 bonus share for each share held) to shareholders of record on Nov. 14
* Total amount is 4.0 million bonus shares
* Expected listing date is Nov. 29 for the bonus shares
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/kgmeXt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread slowing but authorities worry about new variants
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 12.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.0 MILLION YEAR AGO