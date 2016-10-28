Oct 28 SUNSEA Telecommunications Co Ltd :

* Sees 2016 performance to fluctuate by a range of 50 million yuan net loss to 80 million yuan net profit

* Says the net loss of 2015 was 28.9 million yuan

* Comments that decreased products sales income, decreased gross margin of communications services, as well as unstable performance of newly acquired subsidiary are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rPj8s9

