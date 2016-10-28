Oct 28 Astellas Pharma Inc :

* Astellas says to buy Ganymed Pharmaceuticals for EUR 422 million ($460 million)

* Astellas says to pay up to EUR 860 million in contingent payments depending on progress in development of Ganymed's IMAB362 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)