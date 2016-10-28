Oct 28 Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 45 percent to 75 percent, or to be 824 million yuan to 994.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 568.3 million yuan

* Comments that involved performance of one subsidiary, as well as increased sales price, sales volume, and gross margin of main products are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WwlmD2

