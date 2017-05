** Shares of software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd jump as much as 7.2 pct to 444 rupees, highest since Sept 29

** Company reported 8 pct growth in revenue for the quarter ended Sept at 71.67 bln rupees bit.ly/2fcIV6K

** The pct growth in revenue this year was higher than its bigger peers

** Brokerage Jefferies was upbeat about company's outlook citing that better visibility by the management resulted in revenue growth and that the momentum is likely to continue

** As of Thursday's close, stock down 19.7 pct this year