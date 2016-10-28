Oct 28 Sinodata Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 160.3 million yuan to 208.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 160.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales of traditional business is the main reason for the outlook

