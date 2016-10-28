Oct 28 Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 138.5 million yuan to 159.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 106.6 million yuan

* Comments that decreased costs on raw materials is the main reason for the outlook

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9YJcik

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)