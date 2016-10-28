WRAPUP 7-Cyber attack's spread slows; security stocks gain
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread slowing but authorities worry about new variants
Oct 28 Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 138.5 million yuan to 159.8 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 106.6 million yuan
* Comments that decreased costs on raw materials is the main reason for the outlook
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9YJcik
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread slowing but authorities worry about new variants
* HAS NO Q1 REVENUE IN 2017 VS Q1 EUR 45,847 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)