Wuhan Fingu Electronic Technology Co., Ltd :

* Sees net loss for 2016 to be 30 million yuan to 40 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 75.0 million yuan

* Comments that decreased selling price, as well as increased development investment and financial costs are the main reasons for the outlook

