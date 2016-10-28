WRAPUP 7-Cyber attack's spread slows; security stocks gain
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread slowing but authorities worry about new variants
Oct 28 Wuhan Fingu Electronic Technology Co., Ltd :
* Sees net loss for 2016 to be 30 million yuan to 40 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 75.0 million yuan
* Comments that decreased selling price, as well as increased development investment and financial costs are the main reasons for the outlook
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0BfJM8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread slowing but authorities worry about new variants
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 12.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.0 MILLION YEAR AGO