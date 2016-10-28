Oct 28 Tatwah Smartech Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 20 percent to increase by 30 percent, or to be 103 million yuan to 167.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 128.8 million yuan

* Comments that increased financial costs and investment income, as well as involved performance of newly acquired company are the main reasons for the forecast

