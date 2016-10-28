Oct 28 United Electronics Co Ltd :

* Sees full year net profit to decrease by 20 percent to increase by 30 percent, or to be 167.2 million yuan to 271.7 million yuan

* Says 2015 net profit was 209.0 million yuan

* The reasons are larger percentage of fourth quarter in company performance and two projects under construction, as well as incidental income of fixed assets disposal in 2015

