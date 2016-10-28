Oct 28 Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 15 percent to 35 percent, or to be 495.1 million yuan to 581.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 430.5 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales income and decreased costs are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/g71mO5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)