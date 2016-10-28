WRAPUP 7-Cyber attack's spread slows; security stocks gain
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread slowing but authorities worry about new variants
Oct 28 Beijing E-techstar Co Ltd :
* Says stake owned by co in co's former wholly owned tech unit was lowered to 51.16 percent down from 100 percent, as result of capital injection happened in the unit
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/alwssP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread slowing but authorities worry about new variants
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 12.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.0 MILLION YEAR AGO