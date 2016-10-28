Oct 28 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 20 percent, or to be 580.7 million yuan to 774.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 645.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from transfusion products business and decreased financial costs, as well as increased research and development expense and operating costs are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bENuOg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)