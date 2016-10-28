Oct 28 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 15 percent, or to be 92.5 million yuan to 106.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 92.5 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from heavy truck business is the main reason for the forecast

