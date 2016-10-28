UPDATE 1-Cyber worm attack propels health funding to centre of British election campaign
* May says hospital management bodies had been warned (Recasts with new details, quotes throughout)
Oct 28 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 15 percent, or to be 92.5 million yuan to 106.4 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 92.5 million yuan
* Comments that increased income from heavy truck business is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wux8TF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* May says hospital management bodies had been warned (Recasts with new details, quotes throughout)
* March quarter consol net profit 195.7 million rupees versus profit 87.9 million rupees year ago