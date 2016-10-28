Oct 28 Castech Inc :

* Sees full year net profit to increase by 60 percent to 100 percent, or to be 56.9 million yuan to 71.1 million yuan

* Says 2015 net profit was 35.6 million yuan

* The reason is steady recovery of market demand

