WRAPUP 7-Cyber attack's spread slows; security stocks gain
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread slowing but authorities worry about new variants
Oct 28 ReproCELL Inc :
* Says it plans to buy 7.44 percent stake in its 92.56 percent owned unit ReproCELL USA Inc from unit's CEO Rama Modali
* Says co will hold 100 percent stake in the unit ReproCELL USA Inc after the transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/pavrEu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread slowing but authorities worry about new variants
* HAS NO Q1 REVENUE IN 2017 VS Q1 EUR 45,847 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)