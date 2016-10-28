Oct 28 ReproCELL Inc :

* Says it plans to buy 7.44 percent stake in its 92.56 percent owned unit ReproCELL USA Inc from unit's CEO Rama Modali

* Says co will hold 100 percent stake in the unit ReproCELL USA Inc after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/pavrEu

