WRAPUP 7-Cyber attack's spread slows; security stocks gain
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread slowing but authorities worry about new variants
Oct 28 Softfront Holdings :
* Says it to fully acquire its 66.2 percent owned unit AWESOME JAPAN via share exchange, with effective date on Dec. 1
* Says one ordinary share of AWESOME JAPAN can be exchanged to 6,336 shares of the co
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/k9bCul
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread slowing but authorities worry about new variants
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 12.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.0 MILLION YEAR AGO