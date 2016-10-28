Oct 28 Shenzhen Zowee Tech. Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to be 6.5 million yuan to 15 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 was 54.2 million yuan

* Comments that business transformation and intelligent manufacture project are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Iq7Qrm

