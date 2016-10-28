Oct 28 Sunwave Communications Co Ltd :

* Sees full year net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 40 percent, or to be 17.1 million yuan to 26.6 million yuan

* Says 2015 net profit was 19.0 million yuan

* The reason is increased annual income

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6ivdB5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)