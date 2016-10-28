Oct 28 Acucela Inc :

* Says the company's stock to be delisted on Nov. 28

* Says Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd (to be named Acucela Japan on Dec. 1) to list on Mothers market of TSE on Dec. 6 with securities code of "4596"

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/DzKB4E

