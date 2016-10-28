Oct 28 Linical Co Ltd :

* Says its unit LINICAL Europe Holding GmbH and LINICAL Europe GmbH jointly established unit LINICAL POLAND sp. z o.o. on Oct. 24

* Says LINICAL POLAND sp. z o.o. is engaged in CRO business

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/uSwj1l

