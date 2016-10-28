Oct 28 Fasteps Co Ltd :

* Says BMI(Japan) Investment Holdings Limited's voting rights in the co increases to 29.86 percent from 0 percent

* Says a Tokyo-based firm that engaged in consulting, investment business with unchanged 477,000 shares, while voting rights in the co decreases to 10.01 percent from 14.27 percent

* Says a Tokyo-based investment firm's voting rights in the co decreases to 9.67 percent from 13.79 percent, with unchanged 461,000 shares

* Says the changes are effective on Oct. 28

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ut5Hpo

