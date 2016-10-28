Oct 28 Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees full year net profit to decrease by 11.0 percent to increase by 8.4 percent, or to be 460 million yuan to 560 million yuan

* Says 2015 net profit was 516.6 million yuan

* The reasons are optimized sales structure and control of cost and expenses

