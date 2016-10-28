BRIEF-O2i Q1 consolidated revenue up at 12.1 million euros
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 12.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 28 Shinwa Art Auction Co Ltd :
* Says it formed a business and capital alliance with Hong Kong-based investment firm and its unit British Virgin Islands-based investment firm on Oct. 28
* Says it to invest in a China-based art investment management firm and to hold 40 percent stake in it
* Says it to issue 330,000 shares of the co (5.44 percent voting rights after issue) to the Hong Kong-based investment firm via private placement on Nov. 14 for 112.9 million yen in total
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/z0ulJP
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 12.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 Uber Technologies Inc must promptly return stolen confidential files to Alphabet Inc's Waymo self-driving car unit, a federal judge ruled, while stopping short of shutting down the ride-services company's autonomous car program.