Oct 28 Shinwa Art Auction Co Ltd :

* Says it formed a business and capital alliance with Hong Kong-based investment firm and its unit British Virgin Islands-based investment firm on Oct. 28

* Says it to invest in a China-based art investment management firm and to hold 40 percent stake in it

* Says it to issue 330,000 shares of the co (5.44 percent voting rights after issue) to the Hong Kong-based investment firm via private placement on Nov. 14 for 112.9 million yen in total

