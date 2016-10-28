BRIEF-PCAS Q1 consolidated revenue at 60.1 million euros
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 60.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 45.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 28 Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 41.2 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dSdDfE
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 60.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 45.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* WHEN USED AS MONOTHERAPY OR COMBINED WITH ACTIVATORS OF T-CELL RESPONSE, ANTI-PD-L1 AND ANTI-41BB, OSE-172 WAS VERY EFFECTIVE