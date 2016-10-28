BRIEF-O2i Q1 consolidated revenue up at 12.1 million euros
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 12.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 28 Fujian Star-net Communication Co., Ltd. :
* Says the co to set up 51.85-pct-owned network technology JV in Fujian, with registered capital of 30 million yuan and the new JV to buy 53.6 percent stake in Fujian-based network technology firm for 29.4 million yuan after the establishment
* Says its wholly owned unit plans to set up 60-pct-owned IT JV in Fujian, with registered capital of 13.5 million yuan and the new JV to buy 45 percent stake in Fujian-based IT firm for 13.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/EBGsGy; goo.gl/A1wEq2; goo.gl/PPMnGE; goo.gl/yjupkJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 12.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 Uber Technologies Inc must promptly return stolen confidential files to Alphabet Inc's Waymo self-driving car unit, a federal judge ruled, while stopping short of shutting down the ride-services company's autonomous car program.