BRIEF-O2i Q1 consolidated revenue up at 12.1 million euros
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 12.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 28 Interbulls Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 4th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 7 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Coupon rate is 2 percent and yield to maturity is 6 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 9,121 won per share
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/32J5XD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 12.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 Uber Technologies Inc must promptly return stolen confidential files to Alphabet Inc's Waymo self-driving car unit, a federal judge ruled, while stopping short of shutting down the ride-services company's autonomous car program.