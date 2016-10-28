Oct 28 Shanghai 2345 Network Holding Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 542.3 million yuan to 625.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 417.2 million yuan

* Comments that the growth of main business, as well as increased investment income from stake transfer are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BXYfo3

