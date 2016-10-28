BRIEF-O2i Q1 consolidated revenue up at 12.1 million euros
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 12.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 28 Shanghai 2345 Network Holding Group Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 542.3 million yuan to 625.8 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 417.2 million yuan
* Comments that the growth of main business, as well as increased investment income from stake transfer are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BXYfo3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 Uber Technologies Inc must promptly return stolen confidential files to Alphabet Inc's Waymo self-driving car unit, a federal judge ruled, while stopping short of shutting down the ride-services company's autonomous car program.