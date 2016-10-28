BRIEF-O2i Q1 consolidated revenue up at 12.1 million euros
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 12.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 28 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing :
* Says it will buy a batch of machinery equipment at T$3.15 billion in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/r2Bgh1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 12.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 Uber Technologies Inc must promptly return stolen confidential files to Alphabet Inc's Waymo self-driving car unit, a federal judge ruled, while stopping short of shutting down the ride-services company's autonomous car program.