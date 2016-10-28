BRIEF-Societe Pour L Informatique Industrielle expects sales over 500 million euros from FY 2017/2018
May 15 Societe Pour L Informatique Industrielle SA:
Oct 28 AD Technology Co Ltd :
* Says all of its second unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on Oct. 28
* Says it raised 6 billion won in total in proceeds from the bond offering
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/sBJjQl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 15 Societe Pour L Informatique Industrielle SA:
* BOARD INCREASED COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY ALLOTTING 470,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES FOR SHARE OPTIONS THAT HAVE VESTED AND BEEN EXERCISED UNDER COMPANY'S SHARE OPTION PLAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)