BRIEF-O2i Q1 consolidated revenue up at 12.1 million euros
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 12.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 28 China TransInfo Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 9.2 percent to 26.3 percent, or to be 320 million yuan to 370 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 292.9 million yuan
* Comments that increased income by selling property, as well as good performance brought from the synergistic effect of new business and old business are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FfHSUt
SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 Uber Technologies Inc must promptly return stolen confidential files to Alphabet Inc's Waymo self-driving car unit, a federal judge ruled, while stopping short of shutting down the ride-services company's autonomous car program.