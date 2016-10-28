Oct 28 China TransInfo Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 9.2 percent to 26.3 percent, or to be 320 million yuan to 370 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 292.9 million yuan

* Comments that increased income by selling property, as well as good performance brought from the synergistic effect of new business and old business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FfHSUt

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)