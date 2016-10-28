Oct 28 Crown Bioscience International :

* Says it will issue 13.1 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$58 per share for operating funds enrichment

* Says 1.3 million shares of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 11.8 million shares of the new shares to be offered through public offering

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TdnmuJ

