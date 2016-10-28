BRIEF-PCAS Q1 consolidated revenue at 60.1 million euros
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 60.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 45.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 28 Crown Bioscience International :
* Says it will issue 13.1 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$58 per share for operating funds enrichment
* Says 1.3 million shares of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 11.8 million shares of the new shares to be offered through public offering
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TdnmuJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* WHEN USED AS MONOTHERAPY OR COMBINED WITH ACTIVATORS OF T-CELL RESPONSE, ANTI-PD-L1 AND ANTI-41BB, OSE-172 WAS VERY EFFECTIVE