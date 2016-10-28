BRIEF-O2i Q1 consolidated revenue up at 12.1 million euros
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 12.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 28 Kuobrothers :
* Says issue price of the 2.3 million new shares is T$66 per share
* Says it will raise T$152.4 million in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mkOAMJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 12.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 Uber Technologies Inc must promptly return stolen confidential files to Alphabet Inc's Waymo self-driving car unit, a federal judge ruled, while stopping short of shutting down the ride-services company's autonomous car program.