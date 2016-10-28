BRIEF-Societe Pour L Informatique Industrielle expects sales over 500 million euros from FY 2017/2018
May 15 Societe Pour L Informatique Industrielle SA:
Oct 28 Kuobrothers :
* Says it completed issuing 2.3 million new shares at T$66 per share with amount of T$152.4 million
* Says the new share issue record date is Oct. 28
BOARD INCREASED COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY ALLOTTING 470,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES FOR SHARE OPTIONS THAT HAVE VESTED AND BEEN EXERCISED UNDER COMPANY'S SHARE OPTION PLAN