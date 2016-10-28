Oct 28 Greatoo Intelligent Equipment Inc :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 95 percent to 65 percent, or to be 6.5 million yuan to 45.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 129.3 million yuan

* Comments that decreased traditional product market demand is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gQFnD0

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)