Banks reinforce cyber defences after global attack
FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, May 15 Banks have tightened their security systems and increased their surveillance after the global cyber assault on individuals and organisations worldwide.
Oct 28 GFA Co Ltd :
* Says it to buy a building that located in Tokyo, Japan with an undisclosed price
* Says it to sell a rental apartment that located in Tokyo, Japan with an undisclosed price
* Advent, Shanghai Pharma said to consider rival bid of about 70 euros a share for Stada - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2pPn4T1