BRIEF-Societe Pour L Informatique Industrielle expects sales over 500 million euros from FY 2017/2018
May 15 Societe Pour L Informatique Industrielle SA:
Oct 28 Hundsun Technologies Inc :
* Says it to set up an investment limited partnership in Hangzhou, with a Ningbo-based investment limited partnership
* Says the co's unit to be GP of the new investment limited partnership
BOARD INCREASED COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY ALLOTTING 470,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES FOR SHARE OPTIONS THAT HAVE VESTED AND BEEN EXERCISED UNDER COMPANY'S SHARE OPTION PLAN