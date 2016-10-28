BRIEF-Musee Grevin H1 revenue up at 6.1 million euros
* H1 REVENUE EUR 6.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2pCC7EB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 28 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic Co., Ltd. :
* Says the shareholder Huaxiang Group Co Ltd sold entire 6.75 percent stake in the co to Ningbo-based estate firm
* Says previous plan disclosed on Sep. 23
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/mvoq8i
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* H1 REVENUE EUR 6.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2pCC7EB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says One World has informed co of their intention to take the step of filing a lawsuit against co - Blog