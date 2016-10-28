BRIEF-Societe Pour L Informatique Industrielle expects sales over 500 million euros from FY 2017/2018
May 15 Societe Pour L Informatique Industrielle SA:
Oct 28 Hytera Communications Corp Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 58 percent to 97.5 percent, or to be 400 million yuan to 500 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 253.2 million yuan
* Comments that the advantage in product competitiveness and marketing network, as well as increased market demand for private network communications are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/epCuNX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 15 Societe Pour L Informatique Industrielle SA:
* BOARD INCREASED COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY ALLOTTING 470,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES FOR SHARE OPTIONS THAT HAVE VESTED AND BEEN EXERCISED UNDER COMPANY'S SHARE OPTION PLAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)