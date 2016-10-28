Oct 28 Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 210.6 million yuan to 252.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 210.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Z1fyoV

