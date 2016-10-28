BRIEF-Ose Immunotherapeutics presents new data on Selective Anti-SIRPa OSE-172 (Effi-DEM)
* WHEN USED AS MONOTHERAPY OR COMBINED WITH ACTIVATORS OF T-CELL RESPONSE, ANTI-PD-L1 AND ANTI-41BB, OSE-172 WAS VERY EFFECTIVE
Oct 28 Hengkang Medical Group Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 26.7 percent to 48.3 percent, or to be 410 million yuan to 480 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 323.6 million yuan
* Comments that involved performance of newly acquired hospitals, strengthened internal management, increased price as well as increased production and sales of main products are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/V2v3pQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* WHEN USED AS MONOTHERAPY OR COMBINED WITH ACTIVATORS OF T-CELL RESPONSE, ANTI-PD-L1 AND ANTI-41BB, OSE-172 WAS VERY EFFECTIVE
FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, May 15 Banks have tightened their security systems and increased their surveillance after the global cyber assault on individuals and organisations worldwide.