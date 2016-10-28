BRIEF-Musee Grevin H1 revenue up at 6.1 million euros
* H1 REVENUE EUR 6.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2pCC7EB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 28 Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Co Ltd
* Says it cuts share issue size to 3.8 billion yuan ($560.54 million) from 4.8 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2e3FoVX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7792 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* H1 REVENUE EUR 6.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2pCC7EB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says One World has informed co of their intention to take the step of filing a lawsuit against co - Blog