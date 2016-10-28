Oct 28 Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.76 billion yuan ($259.61 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says shares to resume trading on Oct 31

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dO6WQq; bit.ly/2eYkoxq

