Oct 28 Hyundai C&F Inc :

* Says it will invest 3.42 billion won to set up a new wholly owned subsidiary named Hyundai Indochina pte.,ltd, in Singapore

* Says the new subsidiary will be engaged in trading and investment business and capitalized at 3.42 billion won

* Expected transaction settlement date is Nov. 30

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/hGJCsf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)